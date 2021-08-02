Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,522 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000.

Shares of BTWNU opened at $10.32 on Monday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

