Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,080 shares of company stock valued at $627,862. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.04 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

