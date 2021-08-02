Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $1,167,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Morningstar by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,301,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $619,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar stock opened at $252.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $270.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $2,703,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,691,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,058,766.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,901 shares of company stock valued at $60,552,217. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

