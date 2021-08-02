EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in EverQuote by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EverQuote by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

