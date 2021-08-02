Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.06.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

