Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTX shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

