Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $257.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.93. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

