Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $8.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,904,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PVH opened at $104.62 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

