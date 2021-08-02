iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,897,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

