Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Cut to Hold at Cheuvreux

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.09.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

