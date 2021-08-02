First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

