The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.65.

Shares of PG opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock valued at $277,814,159 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

