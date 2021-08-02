KeyCorp Trims Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Target Price to $92.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $77.35 on Monday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

