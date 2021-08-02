Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Critical Review

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A WSFS Financial 39.87% 14.81% 1.86%

89.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and WSFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.93 $1.24 million N/A N/A WSFS Financial $715.43 million 2.91 $114.77 million $1.91 22.92

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Capital Bancshares and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A WSFS Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

WSFS Financial has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.15%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Community Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

