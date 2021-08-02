100,000 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

