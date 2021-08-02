Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,225 shares of company stock worth $88,036. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

