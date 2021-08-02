4,481 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.46.

NICE stock opened at $278.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.04. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $201.87 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.