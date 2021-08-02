Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 155.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ALLETE by 260.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $70.32 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

