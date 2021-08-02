Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,749,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $68.84 on Monday. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

