Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEVU. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $9,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $11,449,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $2,241,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $4,386,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $437,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.