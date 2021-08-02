Paloma Partners Management Co Has $451,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.28.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -488.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

