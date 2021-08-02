Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

SHLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE SHLX opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.14% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

