Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,322 shares of company stock valued at $173,081,481. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $265.72 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion and a PE ratio of -69.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

