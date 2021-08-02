Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 75,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $138.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

