Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

