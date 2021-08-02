North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $148,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $11,422,475 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $399.05 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $405.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

