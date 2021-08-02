North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $282,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $270.94 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.