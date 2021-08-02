Fair Isaac (FICO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO stock opened at $523.91 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.