Fair Isaac (FICO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FICO stock opened at $523.91 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.24.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.71.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.