North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,190 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

MAXN stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

