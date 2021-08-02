North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $20,753,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $217.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,326. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

