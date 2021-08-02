DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

