Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.