Cypress Capital Group Sells 213 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,293,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $540.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $543.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

