850 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $247.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

