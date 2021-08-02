PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

