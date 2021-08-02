Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $51.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

