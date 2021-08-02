Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $38,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,650 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLY opened at $51.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

