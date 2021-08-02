Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Flotek Industries to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Flotek Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTK opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

