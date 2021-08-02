200 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT opened at $147.00 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

