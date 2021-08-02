iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01.

