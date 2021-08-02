Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Shares of APEN opened at $8.09 on Monday. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44.

APEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.