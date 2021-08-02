Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 2,074 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HNI were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 701.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HNI opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.07.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.