Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $591,000 in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAPA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAPA opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

