Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,003. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $294.51 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.75.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

