PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Update

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing.

