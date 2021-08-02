Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 481 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

