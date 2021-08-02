Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 480 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 616,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

