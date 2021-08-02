PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,301,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,536,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of TNTFF stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52. PostNL has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Get PostNL alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PostNL in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.