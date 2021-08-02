Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SUBD)

Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 1st.

