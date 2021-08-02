Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.